'With Trudeau in office, situation will get worse'

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman strongly condemned the "violent disruption" outside the Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and condemned the administration's handling of the situation, accusing them of acting in favour of Khalistani groups.

Photograph: Justin Trudeau on Facebook

Speaking to ANI, Bordman criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for only 'talking' but not working towards it.

He also warned that with Trudeau in office for around one more year, the situation is only going to "get worse."

"The response from the police was disgusting -- they acted as the arm of the Khalistanis -- they attacked the Hindus, they did not push the Khalistanis off. They attacked the Hindus in their own mandir," he said.

Protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton, triggering condemnation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Bordman highlighted the unprecedented nature of the attack, which took place in broad daylight, noting that while Canada has seen previous incidents targeting religious sites such as synagogues and churches, this marks a "disturbing escalation" in violence against Hindu devotees.

"This is the first broad daylight attack on the devotees in this country," he stated, adding that the incident should have been prevented.

Bordman expressed frustration with what he described as the police's "selective enforcement" of the law.

"We see this all the time in Canada where the Police decide that they are going to enforce the law to the people who are most likely to listen to it...there is no part of Canadian government, has taken their side in any of this," the journalist added.

Bordman further criticised Justin Trudeau for the "lack of concrete action" in support of the Hindu community.

"We have Justin Trudeau talk the talk, half the time...sometimes he openly endorses the terrorists but sometimes he talks the talk...but he never walks the walk...so till you see him take action, there is no reason to believe him," the journalist said.

Bordman expressed scepticism over Trudeau's sincerity, suggesting that while the Prime Minister may issue statements condemning such attacks, he has yet to follow through with meaningful measures.

Speaking on the India-Canada relations which have underwent a strain lately, Bordman painted a bleak outlook, particularly in light of Trudeau's remaining tenure in office. He expressed that the strained diplomatic ties are unlikely to improve soon.

Taking a jibe at Trudeau, he said, "It is not good...you don't know Justin Trudeau, there is one more year for him to go so brace yourself, it is going to get worse most likely. Hopefully, a new government comes in and pulls out of a tailspin. A lot depends on US Presidential election."