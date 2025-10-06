HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Winter's First Embrace: Kangra To Kashmir

Winter's First Embrace: Kangra To Kashmir

By REDIFF NEWS
October 06, 2025 13:01 IST

IMAGE: A view of the Dhauladhar range covered in snow as Dharamsala receives fresh snowfall on Sunday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang receives the first snowfall of the season, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonmarg receives snowfall on Sunday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

