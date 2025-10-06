Winter's First Embrace: Kangra To Kashmir

IMAGE: A view of the Dhauladhar range covered in snow as Dharamsala receives fresh snowfall on Sunday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang receives the first snowfall of the season, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonmarg receives snowfall on Sunday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff