Will Xi join Modi in tackling cross-border terrorism?

Will Xi join Modi in tackling cross-border terrorism?

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
September 01, 2025 00:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged concerns over cross-border terrorism in his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and pitched for cooperation between India and China to combat the menace as both the countries are its victims.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China, August 31, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the issue of cross-border terrorism was mentioned by PM Modi as a "priority".

Modi and Xi held wide-ranging talks earlier in the day with a focus on rebuilding the bilateral relations that came under severe strain following the over four-year border standoff in eastern Ladakh that ended in October last year.

 

"He did underline the fact that this is something that impacts both India and China, and that it's important therefore that we extend understanding and extend support to each other," Misri said at a media briefing.

"And I would say that we have received the understanding and cooperation of China as we have dealt with the issue of cross-border terrorism in the context of the ongoing SCO Summit," he added.

Misri's remarks are seen to be an indication that the SCO declaration may comprise some criticism or condemnation of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Pakistan has been an all weather ally of China and Beijing in the past had blocked New Delhi's efforts to designate a number of Pakistan-based terrorists by the UN Security Council.

Misri said the two leaders also exchanged views jointly fighting terrorism.

Modi landed in China on Saturday on a two-day visit that came after a gap of seven years. He is in China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
