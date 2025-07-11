HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will work for Hindutva: T'gana MLA Raja Singh after BJP exit

July 11, 2025 18:18 IST

Telangana MLA T Raja Singh on Friday said he would continue to work for the causes of nationalism, Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma till his last breath, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party officially accepted his resignation from the party.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan felicitates BJP MLA Raja Singh at the Telangana BJP state executive meeting in Shamshabad, Telangana, July 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Taking to X, Singh clarified that his decision to step down was not driven by the desire for any post, power, or personal gain.

 

"May be, I could not convey to Delhi the pain of millions of BJP workers who are working tirelessly with the dream of forming a BJP government in Telangana," he said in a post in Hindi.

Recalling his 11 year-old journey with the BJP, Singh said he joined the party to serve the nation and safeguard Hindutva.

He thanked all the party's office bearers for giving him ticket to contest the Assembly elections thrice from Goshamahal in Hyderabad.

"I was born to serve Hindutva, and I will continue to work for Hindutva until my last breath," he said.

The BJP had accepted the resignation of Raja Singh, who had quit slamming the party's choice of state president, while rejecting his charges as irrelevant.

Upset over the likely appointment of Ramchander Rao as BJP's Telangana president, Raja Singh had on June 30 written a letter to then-incumbent G Kishan Reddy, saying the decision has come as a shock and disappointment to lakhs of party members.

In a letter to Raja Singh, BJP general secretary Arun Singh told the MLA that his letter was brought to the notice of the party's national president J P Nadda.

He said, "The contents of the letter are irrelevant and do not align with the functioning, ideology and principles of the party."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo
