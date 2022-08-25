Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh detained again

The Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested controversial legislator T Raja Singh under a preventive detention provision, days after he secured bail in a case relating to making remarks against Prophet Muhammed and Islam.

IMAGE: RAF personnel stand guard to maintain law and order, in the wake of the protests erupted over the alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad by BJP MLA T Raja Singh, at Old City, in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA was picked up under Act No.1 of 1986 (Preventive Detention Act), police said.

He was earlier arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

However, he was released by a local court later that day as the police did not follow his arrest as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

Protests were held on Tuesday and last night against the MLA.