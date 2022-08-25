News
Rediff.com  » News » Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh detained again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 25, 2022 17:07 IST
The Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested controversial legislator T Raja Singh under a preventive detention provision, days after he secured bail in a case relating to making remarks against Prophet Muhammed and Islam.

IMAGE: RAF personnel stand guard to maintain law and order, in the wake of the protests erupted over the alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad by BJP MLA T Raja Singh, at Old City, in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA was picked up under Act No.1 of 1986 (Preventive Detention Act), police said.

He was earlier arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

 

However, he was released by a local court later that day as the police did not follow his arrest as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

Protests were held on Tuesday and last night against the MLA.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Will Anti-Prophet Remarks Hit India's Gulf Trade?
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
Modi's silence on Prophet row very meaningful: Ex-VP
Amit Shah reviews J-K security in view of terror hits
All MLAs with us, 40 offered Rs 20cr by BJP: AAP
Bilkis case: BJP's Khushbu slams release of convicts
'Mike Tyson is scary and sweet'
Suspended BJP MLA, held over Prophet slur, gets bail

'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'

