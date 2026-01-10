Will US capture Putin like Maduro? Here's what Trump said

United States President Donald Trump has played down suggestions that the Washington could launch an operation against Russian President Vladimir Putin similar to the raid that led to the capture of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with oil industry executives at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 9, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's cryptic remarks hinting that Putin could be next after Maduro's seizure, Trump told reporters, "I don't think it's going to be necessary. I think we're going to have a -- and always had -- a great relationship with him."

Hours after Trump announce the capture of Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky weighed in with an oblique reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that if a dictator can be treated the way Nicolas Maduro was, Trump knows what to do next.

In a news conference when the Ukrainian President was asked about the Maduro capture he said, "What can I say here? If this can be done to dictators, like that, then the United States of America know what they should do next." The obvious reference was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking during a meeting with top US oil and gas executives, Trump added that he was “very disappointed” the conflict had not yet ended.

“I settled eight wars. I thought this would be in the middle of the pack or maybe one of the easier ones,” he said, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has been raging since 2022.