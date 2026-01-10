HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Honouring Those Who Died In Trump's Venuzuela Operation

Honouring Those Who Died In Trump's Venuzuela Operation

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 10, 2026 09:32 IST

x

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez led a solemn ceremony in Caracas honoring Venezuelan and Cuban military personnel who died during a US operation to capture Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony saw emotional scenes as Rodriguez presented posthumous awards and greeted grieving family members, including the widow and daughter of Captain Moises Sequera.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Padilla received recognition for the fallen Cuban security personnel.

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez presents Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez Padilla, with an award

IMAGE: Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez presents Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Padilla with an award recognising the Cubans, part of ousted President Nicolas Maduro's security detail, who were killed during a US operation to capture Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters
 

Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez greets Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez Padilla

IMAGE: Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez greets Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Padilla. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez greets the wife of Captain Moises Sequera

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez greets the wife of Captain Moises Sequera. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

The wife of Captain Moises Sequera, kisses her daughter on the head

IMAGE: Captain Moises Sequera's wife kisses her daughter on the head as they attend the Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony, honouring Venezuelan and Cuban military and security personnel who died in the US operation to capture Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

The wife and daughter of Captain Moises Sequera react during the ceremony

IMAGE: Captain Moises Sequera's wife and daughter at the Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez greets the wife and daughter of Captain Moises Sequera

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez greets Captain Moises Sequera's wife and daughter. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez greets the wife and daughter of Captain Moises Sequera

IMAGE: The man standing next to President Delcy Rodriguez is General Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez, new head of the presidential honor guard. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez greets family members of people who died during a U.S. operation

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez greets family members of those who died in the US operation, here and below. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez greets family members of people who died during a U.S. operation

Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez greets family members of people who died during a U.S. operation

Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez greets family members of people who died during a U.S. operation

Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez speaks with Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez speaks with Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez at the Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez honours a soldier who was wounded during a U.S. operation

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez honours a soldier who was wounded during the US operation. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez offers a family member the posthumous promotion of a soldier

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez offers a family member the posthumous promotion of a soldier killed during the US operation. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

A soldier who was wounded during the U.S. operation attends to be decorated at the ceremony

IMAGE: A soldier who was wounded during the US operation attends the Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez attend the ceremony

IMAGE: These are Venezuela's most powerful leaders: Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Family members react during the ceremony

IMAGE: Family members at the Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez delivers a speech

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez delivers a speech alongside Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Padilla during the ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

People belonging to the Cuban delegation attend the ceremony

IMAGE: Members of the Cuban delegation at the ceremony. Cuba has been a long standing supporters of Venuzuela's Socialist regime. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez and Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez Padilla attend the ceremony

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Padilla at the ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

China, Russia back Delcy Rodriguez as she takes charge
China, Russia back Delcy Rodriguez as she takes charge
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge Of Venezuela
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge Of Venezuela
Look, Who Turned Up At Maduro March!
Look, Who Turned Up At Maduro March!
What Is Nicolas Maduro's Son Doing?
What Is Nicolas Maduro's Son Doing?
Maduro, Days And Weeks Before Capture
Maduro, Days And Weeks Before Capture

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Amitabh Bachchan spotted at Mumbai airport1:09

Amitabh Bachchan spotted at Mumbai airport

WATCH: A layer of fog blankets Mumbai1:45

WATCH: A layer of fog blankets Mumbai

India exposes Trump's misleading claims over India-US trade deal, refutes 'Sir remark'3:00

India exposes Trump's misleading claims over India-US...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO