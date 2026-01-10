Honouring Those Who Died In Trump's Venuzuela Operation

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez led a solemn ceremony in Caracas honoring Venezuelan and Cuban military personnel who died during a US operation to capture Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony saw emotional scenes as Rodriguez presented posthumous awards and greeted grieving family members, including the widow and daughter of Captain Moises Sequera.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Padilla received recognition for the fallen Cuban security personnel.

IMAGE: Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez presents Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Padilla with an award recognising the Cubans, part of ousted President Nicolas Maduro's security detail, who were killed during a US operation to capture Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez greets Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Padilla. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez greets the wife of Captain Moises Sequera. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: Captain Moises Sequera's wife kisses her daughter on the head as they attend the Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony, honouring Venezuelan and Cuban military and security personnel who died in the US operation to capture Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: Captain Moises Sequera's wife and daughter at the Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez greets Captain Moises Sequera's wife and daughter. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: The man standing next to President Delcy Rodriguez is General Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez, new head of the presidential honor guard. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez greets family members of those who died in the US operation, here and below. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez speaks with Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez at the Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez honours a soldier who was wounded during the US operation. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez offers a family member the posthumous promotion of a soldier killed during the US operation. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: A soldier who was wounded during the US operation attends the Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: These are Venezuela's most powerful leaders: Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: Family members at the Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez delivers a speech alongside Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Padilla during the ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Cuban delegation at the ceremony. Cuba has been a long standing supporters of Venuzuela's Socialist regime. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: President Delcy Rodriguez and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Padilla at the ceremony. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff