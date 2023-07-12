News
Rediff.com  » News » Will Ukraine Get NATO Membership?

Will Ukraine Get NATO Membership?

By REDIFF NEWS
July 12, 2023 17:56 IST
Scenes from the NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023.

 

4

IMAGE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his wife Olena Zelenska, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife Diana Nausediene attend a ceremony during which an Ukrainian flag from the frontline of the war with Russia was delivered by activists on the sidelines of the NATO leaders summit. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: France's President Emmanuel Macron with Zelenskyy as they prepare to pose for a group photograph ahead of the dinner during the NATO summit. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes US President Joe Biden at the summit. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden meets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Biden share a laugh. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Stoltenberg gestures to Biden. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sunak, Biden and Stoltenberg applaud. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden, Stoltenberg and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda take their seats. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Turkish interpreter translates for Erdogan what Sunak said -- or is it the other way around? Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrive at the summit. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Stoltenberg, Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler attend a meeting on the eve of the NATO summit.
Turkey has opposed Sweden's membership of NATO. Photograph: Yves Herman/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks to the media as he arrives at the summit. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Stoltenberg, Biden, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Sunak, Trudeau, Erdogan, other NATO leaders at the group photograph, ahead of the summit. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People holding Ukrainian flags wait for a concert on the sidelines of the summit. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Litmus Test For India-US Relationship
Is Peace in Ukraine Possible?
India Must Play Lead Role For Peace In Ukraine
Gyaneshwari dreams of overtaking idol Chanu
Forces find it tough in Manipur's AFSPA-free areas
TCS Q1 net profit rises 17% to Rs 11,074 cr
Super Sari Babe Ayesha Singh
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

When Biden Met Rishi, Charles

US House panel wants India to be part of NATO Plus

