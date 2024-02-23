Will The Farmers Make It To Delhi?

Scenes from the farmers' Delhi Chalo march and protest.

IMAGE: A farmer looks at his phone as he stands next to his tractor trolley. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A Nihang at a protest site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A farmer lies near a makeshift barricade of sand bags at the protest site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A farmer ties his turban. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A Nihang kisses his horse. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dalewal address the media at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Farmers listen to a speaker. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Other farmers listen in. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers take out a march. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A farmer walks past Punjab police as they stand guard at the protest site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A farmer sits inside a truck. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers drink tea as they stand next to tractors. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A farmer sits inside a tractor trolley. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers sit inside a makeshift tent. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers at the protest site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers queue as volunteers distribute food at a protest site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers stand in front of the police barricades. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A farmer holds a flag in front of police barricades. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Tractors and trolleys on a street. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com