HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Will teach India lesson it will never forget if...: Pak PM

Will teach India lesson it will never forget if...: Pak PM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 13, 2025 10:40 IST

x

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that any attempt to stop the flow of water into Pakistan is in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, and would be met with a "decisive response".

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: @CMShehbaz/X

Addressing an event in Islamabad, he said: "Enemy (India) can't snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan."

"You threatened to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget," he said.

Shehbaz emphasised that water was a lifeline for Pakistan, and no compromise would be made on the country's rights under international agreements, as per Geo News.

 

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April, which killed 26 people, India has, in exercise of its rights as a sovereign nation under international law, placed the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory.

Former World Bank President Eugene Black initiated the talks.

Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict, and has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over half a century.

Former US President Dwight Eisenhower described it as "one bright spot in a very depressing world picture that we see so often."

The Treaty allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India.

At the same time, the Treaty allows each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other. The treaty gives India 20 per cent of the water from the Indus River System and the rest 80 per cent to Pakistan.

The IWT was in the spotlight in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in 2019.

The Treaty has been criticised for being too generous to Pakistan, even when it has continued to promote terror in India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'
'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'
'Trump Tilting Towards Pakistan'
'Trump Tilting Towards Pakistan'
US Relationship With India, Pakistan 'Unchanged'
US Relationship With India, Pakistan 'Unchanged'
'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'
'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'
'Asim Munir Is Osama Bin Laden In A Suit'
'Asim Munir Is Osama Bin Laden In A Suit'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 2

India's Highest Paid IT CEOs

webstory image 3

RELAX! AI Can't Take These 40 Jobs Away From You

VIDEOS

Tiranga Shikara Rally held at Dal Lake ahead of I-Day5:21

Tiranga Shikara Rally held at Dal Lake ahead of I-Day

Indian Army conducts defence porter recruitment rally in Poonch1:35

Indian Army conducts defence porter recruitment rally in...

Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday with paparazzi0:54

Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday with paparazzi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV