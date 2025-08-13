US Relationship With India, Pakistan 'Unchanged'

'For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news.'

IMAGE: US President Donald John Trump embraces Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their press conference at the White House, February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the United States' relationship with both Pakistan and India "remains unchanged," adding that the "diplomats are committed to both nations."

Her remarks came after Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's comments in Florida, where he reportedly said Pakistan could use nuclear weapons to take down India and 'half the world' in the event of an existential threat.

Speaking at the State Department briefing, Bruce stated, "We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible. There was immediate concern and movement with Vice President J D Vance, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in addressing the nature of what was happening."

Bruce emphasised the success of diplomatic efforts in preventing the conflict from escalating, stating, "We described the nature of the phone calls and the work we did to stop the attacks, bringing the parties together to create something enduring."

"It's a very proud moment that Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance and the top leaders in this nation were involved in stopping that potential catastrophe."

She also noted that the US relationship with "both nations remains unchanged -- good. The diplomats are committed to both nations."

Highlighting the US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue, which was established in Islamabad on Tuesday, she affirmed, "The United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during the latest rounds of talks in Islamabad. The US and Pakistan discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter terrorist threats."

"For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that's beneficial," she added.

Munir visited the US for the second time in less than two months. The trip comes after a private luncheon with Trump in June.

Munir arrived in Washington on Sunday for a series of high-level meetings with the US top political and military leadership.

The United States and Pakistan held the latest round of the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, reaffirming their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Pakistan's Special Secretary for the United Nations Nabeel Munir and US Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D LoGerfo, according to the joint statement on the US-Pakistan counterterrorism dialogue, released by the governments of the United States and Pakistan.

Both delegations underscored the critical importance of developing effective approaches to terrorist threats, including those posed by the Balochistan Liberation Army, ISIS-Khorasan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the joint statement added.

The United States applauded Pakistan's continued successes in containing terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world.

Further, the United States expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar.

The joint statement read both delegations emphasised the importance of building stronger institutional frameworks and developing capabilities to respond to security challenges and to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to work closely in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, to promote effective and enduring approaches to counterterrorism, it added.

Reaffirming the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the United States, the joint statement stated both sides emphasised that sustained and structured engagement remains vital to countering terrorism and promoting peace and stability.