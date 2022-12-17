'Will take him at his words': US on Modi's latest appeal to Putin

The United States on Friday once again welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position on the Ukraine conflict, which calls for the cessation of all kinds of violence and the pursuit of the path of diplomacy.

"We would take PM Modi at his words and welcome those comments when they took place. Other countries will make their own decision on engagement with Russia. We continue to coordinate with allies to mitigate impacts of war," said State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel during a press conference on Thursday.

Patel made these remarks in response to a question on India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Modi's call to end the war.

Earlier in September, on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, PM Modi had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that 'today's era isn't of war'.

He also emphasised the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security, and fertilisers.

When asked about India's role in stopping the Russia-Ukraine war, the State Department spokesperson said, "Any country that's interested in engaging in peace and interested in ending this (Russia-Ukraine) war must do so in close partnership with Ukrainian partners."

Notably, State Department's comments came hours after Modi had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Friday.

'Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas,' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward.

'The prime minister briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation,' the PMO said.

The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other.