News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will play Hanuman Chalisa louder than azan: Raj Thackeray

Will play Hanuman Chalisa louder than azan: Raj Thackeray

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 04, 2022 15:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maintaining his defiant stand, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said his party workers will continue to play the Hanuman Chalisa at higher volumes as long as loudspeakers at mosques are not silenced.

IMAGE:  Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray addresses a press conference in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, he also hit out at the Maharashtra Police for detaining his party workers and 'letting off' those who do not follow law.

After he gave a call to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques, 90-92 per cent of mosques did not use loudspeakers for their morning azaan (Muslim call to prayer), Thackeray claimed.

The MNS chief had warned of starting his agitation against mosque loudspeakers from Wednesday.

 

Mumbai has 1,104 mosques of which 135 used loudspeakers during the morning namaz on Wednesday, he claimed, seeking to know what action was being taken against these mosques 'which violated the law.'

“Why is action taken against our workers while nothing is being done against those breaking laws? This issue is not restricted to the morning azaan alone. If a loudspeaker is being used for azan four-five times a day, our people will continue to play the Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume. This (protest) is not restricted for a day,” he said.

If any temple is violating the norms laid down by the Supreme Court, then it should also follow the guidelines, Thackeray said.

If mosques have to use loudspeakers, they must stick to the decibel limit prescribed by the Supreme Court, he added.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai police detained a number of MNS workers gathered outside Raj Thackeray's residence in Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MNS workers play Hanuman Chalisa near mosque
MNS workers play Hanuman Chalisa near mosque
Raj Thackeray's Relevance Mantra
Raj Thackeray's Relevance Mantra
Tight security in Maha as Raj's 'deadline' ends
Tight security in Maha as Raj's 'deadline' ends
Money pulled from China finds way to Asean, not India
Money pulled from China finds way to Asean, not India
Abhishek Parties With Yami, Nimrat
Abhishek Parties With Yami, Nimrat
10-day anti-encroachment drive begins in South Delhi
10-day anti-encroachment drive begins in South Delhi
RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40%
RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40%
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

MNS workers detained outside Raj Thackeray's home

MNS workers detained outside Raj Thackeray's home

What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?

What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances