Will not only trace Pahalgam attack perpetrators, but...: Rajnath

Will not only trace Pahalgam attack perpetrators, but...: Rajnath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 23, 2025 17:29 IST

People involved in the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam will get a strong response in the "near future" and India cannot be "intimidated" by any such terrorist activities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses at an event in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

His remarks in an address at an event came a day after 26 people were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam in an attack that triggered wide-spread outrage within India and abroad.

"From this platform, I assure the countrymen that in view of the incident, the government of India will take every step that is necessary and appropriate," Singh said.

 

"And we will not only trace those who perpetrated this incident. We will also reach out to those who, sitting behind the scenes, have conspired to carry out the nefarious act on the soil of India," he said.

The defence minister said "India is such an old civilization and such a big country that it cannot be intimidated by any such terrorist activities."

"The people responsible for such acts will get a strong response in the near future," he asserted.

Singh described the attack in Pahalgam as "extremely inhuman" that has "left all of us in deep grief and pain".

"I would like to reiterate India's firm resolve that we have a zero tolerance policy against terrorism," he said.

Every citizen of India is united against this cowardly act, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
