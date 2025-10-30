HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Will Nitish not be Bihar CM? Amit Shah drops big hint

Will Nitish not be Bihar CM? Amit Shah drops big hint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 17:56 IST

x

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a former state Bharatiya Janata Party president, would be made 'big man' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the assembly polls.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses an NDA election rally for the Bihar Assembly election, in Lakhisarai on Thursday. Photograph: v

Shah, who is a former national president of the party, made the remark at a rally in Tarapur assembly constituency of Munger district, where Choudhary is the BJP candidate.

"As Samrat Choudhary said in his speech, he was born here. We convinced the local Janata Dal-United MLA Rajeev Singh to give up his sitting seat in favour of Samrat Choudhary. Folks of Tarapur, people in other places request us to get a ministerial berth for their MLAs. Your MLA is a readymade Deputy CM," Shah said.

 

"Please vote for him and ensure his victory. In days to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to make him a big man, a very big man," added Shah, who is widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist.

The remarks are likely to trigger fresh speculations about the National Democratic Alliance in poll-bound Bihar, where the Opposition has been claiming that the BJP has made up its mind to do away with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD-U supremo, and have its own nominee in the top seat of power.

Notably, Bihar is the only Hindi heartland state in the country where the BJP has not been able to head the government so far.

Samrat Choudhary, who was formerly with the JD-U as well as the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the main opposition party, has had a meteoric rise since he joined the BJP less than a decade ago.

His rise to prominence has been seen as a part of the BJP's strategy to reach out to the Kushwaha community, the most populous among the OBCs after Yadavs, who are largely RJD supporters.

Choudhary is currently enjoying his second consecutive term as a member of the legislative council. He is contesting a direct election after a decade.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

BJP won't let Nitish Kumar remain CM after polls: Tejashwi Yadav
BJP won't let Nitish Kumar remain CM after polls: Tejashwi Yadav
Did Modi officially announce Nitish as NDA's CM face?
Did Modi officially announce Nitish as NDA's CM face?
Modi on stage, Nitish Kumar 'accepts mistake'
Modi on stage, Nitish Kumar 'accepts mistake'
Will Nitish Surprise Modi Or Vice Versa?
Will Nitish Surprise Modi Or Vice Versa?
NDA sweep in Bihar would be fitting tribute to Nehru: Rajnath
NDA sweep in Bihar would be fitting tribute to Nehru: Rajnath

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

webstory image 2

7 Countries: The World's Biggest Butter/Ghee Lovers

webstory image 3

8 Destinations To Celebrate The Ultimate Halloween

VIDEOS

Malaika looks stylish in a white tube top and blue jeans0:56

Malaika looks stylish in a white tube top and blue jeans

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Malaysia1:25

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Malaysia

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a Scenic Wonderland1:03

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO