Will maintain decency in shows, podcaster Allahbadia tells SC

April 01, 2025 16:37 IST

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Tuesday filed an undertaking in the Supreme Court saying he would maintain decency in his shows.

IMAGE: Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. Photograph: Courtesy Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud informed a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh that his client had filed an undertaking and joined the case's investigation.

Chandrachud sought a modification of the top court's conditions, asking Allahbadia to deposit his passport and saying it affected his livelihood.

 

The senior counsel said Allahbadia had to travel abroad to interview different people, which required holding several rounds of meetings.

The bench said if Allahbadia went abroad, it was bound to affect the investigation and asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing Maharashtra and Assam governments, about the time-frame to complete the probe.

Mehta said, though he did not seek any instruction on the same, the investigation was likely to be over in two weeks.

The bench said it would consider Allahbadia's prayer for releasing the passport two weeks later.

On March 3, the top court allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast "The Ranveer Show" subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and making it suitable for viewers of all ages.

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, was booked for his comments on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.

On February 18, the top court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia while calling his comments "vulgar" and saying he had "dirty mind" which put the society to shame.

Aside from Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are comics Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

