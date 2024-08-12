News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will hand over doctor's rape-murder probe to CBI if...: Mamata

Will hand over doctor's rape-murder probe to CBI if...: Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 12, 2024 15:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will hand over the RG Kar hospital doctor murder probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation if police fail to solve the case by Sunday.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to reporters in Kolkata. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Banerjee also said she wants the case to be tried in a fast track court.

"If the police are unable to solve this by Sunday, we will hand over the case to the CBI. However, the success rate of the central probe agency is very low," Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata after visiting the residence of the deceased doctor.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday. 

 

At least three PILs seeking CBI investigation in the case will be heard by the Calcutta high court on Tuesday.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said that it will take up hearing of the PILs and any other petition related to the issue on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested by Kolkata Police, which is investigating the case, in connection with the murder of the woman doctor and booked for rape and murder.

Phiroze Edulji, counsel for one of the petitioners, alleged before the court that a cover-up attempt was being made into the incident.

He stated before the division bench that the surathal (inquest) report into the death of the woman doctor has been made public.

Maintaining that the name of the victim cannot be made public but has happened in this case, he also prayed for a direction by the court that the name be ordered to be expunged from all social media platforms.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Accused washed his clothes after killing Kolkata doc
Accused washed his clothes after killing Kolkata doc
India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data
India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data
New bills propose death for mob lynching, minor's rape
New bills propose death for mob lynching, minor's rape
Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower
Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower
Carlos Alcaraz eyes World No 1 after Olympic silver
Carlos Alcaraz eyes World No 1 after Olympic silver
6-month-old mauled to death by stray dog in Jh'khnad
6-month-old mauled to death by stray dog in Jh'khnad
Goodbye Guruji, Pradeep Bandekar
Goodbye Guruji, Pradeep Bandekar

More like this

Principal quits amid protests over WB doc rape-murder

Principal quits amid protests over WB doc rape-murder

Kolkata doc was raped brutally, says initial autopsy

Kolkata doc was raped brutally, says initial autopsy

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances