Will hand over doctor's rape-murder probe to CBI if...: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will hand over the RG Kar hospital doctor murder probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation if police fail to solve the case by Sunday.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to reporters in Kolkata. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Banerjee also said she wants the case to be tried in a fast track court.

"If the police are unable to solve this by Sunday, we will hand over the case to the CBI. However, the success rate of the central probe agency is very low," Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata after visiting the residence of the deceased doctor.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

At least three PILs seeking CBI investigation in the case will be heard by the Calcutta high court on Tuesday.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said that it will take up hearing of the PILs and any other petition related to the issue on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested by Kolkata Police, which is investigating the case, in connection with the murder of the woman doctor and booked for rape and murder.

Phiroze Edulji, counsel for one of the petitioners, alleged before the court that a cover-up attempt was being made into the incident.

He stated before the division bench that the surathal (inquest) report into the death of the woman doctor has been made public.

Maintaining that the name of the victim cannot be made public but has happened in this case, he also prayed for a direction by the court that the name be ordered to be expunged from all social media platforms.