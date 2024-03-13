News
Rediff.com  » News » Will disclose electoral bonds details in time: CEC

Will disclose electoral bonds details in time: CEC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 13, 2024 17:32 IST
The Election Commission has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) related to the electoral bonds and will share all relevant information in time, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said here on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The assertion comes in the wake of the Supreme Court directing the SBI to submit the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 to the EC.

SBI is the authorised financial institution to issue the electoral bonds.

 

"The SBI was supposed to submit the data by March 12. They have given to us the details in time. I will go back and look at the data (and) would definitely disclose it in time," Kumar told reporters in Jammu.

Kumar reached here on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We will ensure free and fair elections across the country. We request voters across the country including Jammu and Kashmir to enthusiastically take part in the 'festival of democracy'," the CEC said.

He said social media cell will be established in all districts in order to respond to fake news in real time.

"Adequate security to be provided to all candidates and central forces will be deployed," he added.

Kumar said strict vigil will be maintained on online cash transfers through wallets in Jammu and Kashmir.

People above 85 years and those with disability will be provided voting at home facility in J-K, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
