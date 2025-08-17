Will Chail MLA Pooja Pal join BJP after SP expulsion?

Chail MLA Pooja Pal, who was recently expelled by Samajwadi Party for anti-party activities, called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

IMAGE: Chail MLA Pooja Pal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Both the office of the chief minister and the MLA posted about the meeting on micro-blogging site X on Saturday night.

"Honourable MLA of Chail assembly constituency of Kaushambi district, Pooja Pal, made a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow today," the office of Yogi Adityanath said in a post in Hindi.

Sharing a photograph of the meeting, Pal said in a post in Hindi, "I once again thank the honourable chief minister. Under his leadership, goons and mafias are shown their rightful place, which is very important for a progressive society."

In another X post on Sunday, Pal said, "There are some people who always comment on my personal life and keep writing about it. I have no problem if they write, but they should write the truth, because I contested the election from their party, their leader knows everything..."

"They knew I lost the election in 2017. Taking this as an opportunity, some leaders -- Atiq Ahmed (gangster-turned-politician who was shot dead in 2023) and my maternal relatives who wanted to contest the MLA election -- started working to end my political career. I was unable to fight Raju Pal's (her husband) case. A conspiracy was hatched against me by Atiq Ahmed, in which my own family members were involved," she wrote in the long post.

She further wrote that after Atiq was murdered, her brothers took up her case. "They told me to get married, that they are with me. But a few days after the marriage, I came to know the truth. These same people were sitting somewhere and talking that now the case against Atiq will be closed. But I will not back off."

Pal also mentioned that she has applied for divorce.

"Now when I spoke the truth in the assembly, despite knowing everything, out of irritation and revenge, they hatched a conspiracy to tarnish my image and kept writing about my personal life," she said.

"Even today, the trust and love of the people remain with me. The people of my city (Prayagraj) West and Chail know everything about my sorrows. That is why their support is still with me. Out of fear of this, some 'samajwadis' are using kinds of tricks to tarnish my image," she added.

Pooja Pal was expelled from the Samajwadi Party on Thursday, just hours after she praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly for "reducing to dust" gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was accused of murdering her husband Raju Pal in 2005.

During the 24-hour special discussion on 'Vision 2047' during the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly, Pal had said that the present government's anti-crime policies had brought her husband's killers to the ground.

"The chief minister has done the work of reducing my husband's murderer Atiq Ahmed into dust. He saw my hidden tears, which no one saw for years," she told the House.

Pooja Pal's husband Raju Pal, a former BSP MLA From Prayagraj West, was shot dead nine days after their wedding in January 2005, in an attack linked to Atiq Ahmed.

Ahmed, a former MP and multiple-time MLA from Allahabad West, was serving a life sentence when he and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three assailants while they were being escorted by police for a medical check-up in Prayagraj on April 15, 2023.

The killing took place in full view of the media and was broadcast live.