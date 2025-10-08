Wife visits Sonam Wangchuk in Jodhpur jail

Geetanjali Angmo on Wednesday said she had visited her husband, Sonam Wangchuk, in Jodhpur jail, where he was lodged in the wake of the September 24 Leh violence.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo with her lawyers in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Angmo met the climate activist on Tuesday along with lawyer Ritam Khare, she said on X.

She said Wangchuk's legal team has obtained the detention order, which will be challenged in court.

The document lists the allegations against Wangchuk and the reasons for the invocation of the National Security Act against him.

On Saturday, Wangchuk's brother, Tsetan Dorje, also visited him in jail with lawyer Mustafa Haji.

After the visit, Haji on X said Wangchuk has demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of four people during last month's protest.

He wrote that Wangchuk said that he is willing to remain in jail until such an inquiry is conducted.

Angmo has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking her husband's release. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for October 14.

Wangchuk was detained under the NSA following violent clashes in Ladakh during a protest for statehood and inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule.

After his detention, he was taken to Delhi, from where he was shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail on September 26.