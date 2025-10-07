HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Wife turns into 'nagin' at night: Man tells Sitapur DM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 07, 2025 14:15 IST

A man has approached the Sitapur district magistrate with an unusual complaint -- claiming he can't sleep at night out of fear as his wife 'turns into a nagin'.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pexels from Pixabay

The complainant, Meraj from Lodhasa village in Mahmudabad tehsil, narrated his 'ordeal' before District Magistrate Abhishek Anand during a 'Samadhan Diwas' (public grievance redressal day) on October 4.

Meraj alleged that his wife, Nasimun, is mentally unstable and spends the nights pretending to be a 'nagin' (female serpent), hissing and scaring him.

 

He claimed that despite his repeated pleas, local police failed to take action in the matter, forcing him to approach the district administration for help.

The officials present at the grievance redressal programme were reportedly taken aback by the unusual complaint, even as the district magistrate directed police to look into the matter and take appropriate action.

"We have received a complaint has been received and the matter is under investigation," a police official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
