'Why Will I Apologise?': Chavan Defiant On Op Sindoor Remark

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has remained defiant over his remarks on Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan. Photograph: ANI Photo

When questioned about the criticism over his statement, Chavan said, "Why will I apologise? It is out of the question. The Constitution gives me the right to ask questions."

On Tuesday, the former Maharashtra chief minister claimed that India was defeated on the first day of Operation Sindoor and Indian aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict.

"On the first day (of Operation Sindoor/em>), we were completely defeated. In the half-hour aerial engagement that took place on the 7th, we were fully defeated, whether people accept it or not. Indian aircraft were shot down. The air force was completely grounded, and not a single aircraft flew," Chavan claimed.

"If any aircraft had taken off from Gwalior, Bathinda, or Sirsa, there was a high probability of being shot down by Pakistan, which is why the air force was fully grounded," he added.

Furthermore, he questioned the need to maintain large military forces, stating that wars will be fought in the air.

"Recently, we saw during Operation Sindoor, there was not even a one kilometre movement of the military. Whatever happened over two or three days was only an aerial war and missile warfare.

"In the future, too, wars will be fought in the same way. In such a situation, do we really need to maintain an army of 12 lakh soldiers, or can we make they do some other work?" he said.

BJP MP Brij Lal condemned Chavan's statement and alleged that the Congress has always been on the side of Pakistan.

The BJP MP further alleged that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, consistently insults India during his visits to abroad.

"I strongly condemn this statement. The Congress party has always been pro-Pakistani. This Congress party has always humiliated the country. Their leader, Rahul Gandhi, whenever he goes abroad, insults India...The whole country is watching, and the public will teach Congress a lesson," Lal told ANI.

"Prithviraj Chavan has ranted like a third-grade Pakistani spokesperson, deliberately maligning our armed forces, calling them to be disbanded on Vijay Diwas..."BJP National Spokesperson C R Kesavan told ANI.

"Why has Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi not condemned and initiated action against Prithviraj Chavan? Do they agree with his preposterous statement?... Congress has an anti-army mindset... The Supreme Court rebuked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the army...

"Chavan's statement will neither be forgotten nor forgiven by the people..." Kesavan said. "Action must be initiated against him for this shameful remark and he should tender an apology."