News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Why this Bollywood actor is praising 'brave' Rahul Gandhi

Why this Bollywood actor is praising 'brave' Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 27, 2024 14:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has praised Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader has changed people's perception about him by working hard on himself.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves during an election rally for the Haryana assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

At the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024 on Thursday evening, the actor said he likes a politician who is brave and honest.

Asked about the politician, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is brave and can lead India into the future, Khan said they are all "brave politicians".

Khan then praised Gandhi and said he used to be disrespected for the things he used to do and say.

 

"I think what Rahul Gandhi has done has also been very impressive because there was a point where people were disrespecting things he was saying and things he was doing. And I think he's turned that around by working very hard, in a very interesting way," the 54-year-old actor said.

"Beyond that I don't want to get into a thing of who I support and what my politics is because I want to be apolitical in my outlook. And I think the country has spoken quite clearly. I'm happy about one thing. That democracy is alive and thriving in India," he added.

Khan also said he has no intention of joining politics.

"I'm not a politician. I don't really want to be a politician. And if I had strong views, I think I would become one and then share them in that way," he said.

"I mean, you guys (journalists) are really brave and much braver than me. I'm not looking for that kind of heat. But if I was, then I would go all the way and become. And join a political party. But I'm not ready to do that yet," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Heard In The US: 'Rahul Bhai Zindabad!'
Heard In The US: 'Rahul Bhai Zindabad!'
Modi's Rahul-Sized Headache
Modi's Rahul-Sized Headache
Union minister booked over remarks against Rahul
Union minister booked over remarks against Rahul
ADD, The Problem Alia Bhatt Faces
ADD, The Problem Alia Bhatt Faces
Trai's whitelisting deadline may be pushed by 30 days
Trai's whitelisting deadline may be pushed by 30 days
PIX: Bangladesh fan 'Tiger Roby' attacked in stadium
PIX: Bangladesh fan 'Tiger Roby' attacked in stadium
SEE: Alcaraz, Coco Rock Chinese Outfits
SEE: Alcaraz, Coco Rock Chinese Outfits

More like this

'Rahul Gandhi Is Hero Of Election Battle 2024'

'Rahul Gandhi Is Hero Of Election Battle 2024'

'Rahul not even worth a matchstick before Modi'

'Rahul not even worth a matchstick before Modi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances