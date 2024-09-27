Why this Bollywood actor is praising 'brave' Rahul Gandhi

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has praised Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader has changed people's perception about him by working hard on himself.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves during an election rally for the Haryana assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

At the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024 on Thursday evening, the actor said he likes a politician who is brave and honest.

Asked about the politician, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is brave and can lead India into the future, Khan said they are all "brave politicians".

Khan then praised Gandhi and said he used to be disrespected for the things he used to do and say.

"I think what Rahul Gandhi has done has also been very impressive because there was a point where people were disrespecting things he was saying and things he was doing. And I think he's turned that around by working very hard, in a very interesting way," the 54-year-old actor said.

"Beyond that I don't want to get into a thing of who I support and what my politics is because I want to be apolitical in my outlook. And I think the country has spoken quite clearly. I'm happy about one thing. That democracy is alive and thriving in India," he added.

Khan also said he has no intention of joining politics.

"I'm not a politician. I don't really want to be a politician. And if I had strong views, I think I would become one and then share them in that way," he said.

"I mean, you guys (journalists) are really brave and much braver than me. I'm not looking for that kind of heat. But if I was, then I would go all the way and become. And join a political party. But I'm not ready to do that yet," he added.