Rediff.com  » News » Union minister booked over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Union minister booked over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 19, 2024 15:33 IST
A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for his alleged remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the statements he made in the United States about the condition of Sikhs in India, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Congress supporters stage a protest against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over his remarks on Lok Sabha LoP and party MP Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

The case was filed based on a complaint by one of the officer-bearers of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, they said.

"The FIR was registered under sections 353 (2) (making, publishing or circulating a statement or report with false information, rumors, or alarming news), 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot- if rioting be committed; if not committed) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at High Grounds police station here," a police officer said.

 

Attacking the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha over the statements about the condition of Sikhs in India, the Minister of State for Railways on Sunday said if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting him, he is the 'number one terrorist'.

Condemning the statement, the Congress had said Bittu was talking 'like a senseless man'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
