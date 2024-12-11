Why These Manipuri MLAs Are Gagged

'Our gagged silence today portrays the silencing of justice, but our protest signify our love for India and justice.'

Manipur MLAs, all from the Kuki-Zo community, held a 'silent protest' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday, demanding a separate administration and funds from the central government for development projects.

They submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra D Modi.

The MLAs refused to speak to the media, and issued the statement which said that because they have 'been lent a deaf ear for the past 19 months by the Government of India; they were 'symbolically wearing gags to portray our voice and therefore the voice of our people have been muted.'

'Our gagged silence today portrays the silencing of justice, but our protest signify our love for India and justice. We want an early end to ethnic cleansing violence against our people who are citizens of this great nation, India, that is Bharat,' the statement further said.

The MLAs also signed a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Modi, listing their demands for the strife-torn state, including expediting political dialogue to restore peace, seeking funds for development of hill areas, where Kuki-Zo tribals live.

The violence between Manipur's Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has claimed at least 260 lives and left tens of thousands displaced from their homes.

IMAGE: Kukis MLAs stage a silent protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, here and below, demanding the restoration of peace in violence-affected Manipur. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Meanwhile in Imphal, Manipur's capital city, Meiteis protested against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), and the killing of civilians by terrorists, here and below.

