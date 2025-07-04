Why did Modi call Trinidad and Tobago PM 'Bihar ki beti'?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Port of Spain on the second leg of his five-nation tour, during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of Trinidad and Tobago to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Photographs: Press Information Bureau

Modi was received by his counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar at Piarco International Airport, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour.

Several Cabinet ministers and senators were also present to greet the prime minister.

Cultural performances took place at the airport, and Modi met people dressed as characters from Indian mythology.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, the Indian community welcomed him with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi.' An orchestra performed and another group performed traditional Bhojpuri Chautaal rhythms.

WATCH: Bhojpuri Chautaal welcomes Modi in Trinidad

Later addressing the Indian community at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, Modi underlined Bihar's historic and cultural importance, praised the courage of the Indian diaspora, and called Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar "daughter of Bihar", as he recalled her ancestral ties to the state and requested her to offer water from the Sarayu and the Mahakumbh to the Ganga Dhara in the Caribbean nation.

"Prime Minister Kamala ji's ancestors lived in Buxar, Bihar. Kamala ji herself has visited there. People consider her a 'Bihar ki Beti' (daughter of Bihar). Many people present here have ancestors who came from Bihar itself," Modi said.

"Bihar's heritage is a matter of pride not only for India but for the entire world. Be it democracy, politics, diplomacy, or higher education, centuries ago, Bihar showed the world new directions in many such fields. I am confident that even for the 21st-century world, new inspirations and opportunities will emerge from the land of Bihar," he added.

Citing eminent Indian-origin figures in the country including Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and President Christine Carla Kangaloo, he said the descendants of Girmitiyas are no longer defined by struggle, but by their "success, service, and values".

Girmitiyas were indentured labourers from British India transported to work on plantations in Fiji, South Africa, Eastern Africa (namely Mauritius, Seychelles, Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda), Malaysia, Singapore, and the Caribbean as part of the Indian indenture system.

Modi said that between the past and the present, the friendship between the two nations has "grown even stronger".

"Our bonds go well beyond geography and generations," Prime Minister Modi said.

"The Indian diaspora is our pride. As I have often said, each one of you is a Rashtradoot -- an Ambassador of India's values, culture and heritage," he said.

Modi said that India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. "Soon we will be among the top three economies of the world."

"As we grow, we are ensuring that it is of mutual benefit to the world. Today's India is a land of opportunities," he said, adding that "India has a lot to offer".

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, who addressed the community before Modi, said that the Indian leader will be conferred on Friday with 'The Order of Trinidad and Tobago', the Caribbean nation's highest honour.

This is Modi's first visit to the country as prime minister and the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

Modi is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago.

With inputs from PTI, ANI