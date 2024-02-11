News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why Modi asked a child to stop waving at him

Why Modi asked a child to stop waving at him

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 11, 2024 18:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pleaded with a child at a tribal rally to stop waving at him so that his arm doesn't ache.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda during the 'Jan Jatiya Mahasabha', in Jhabua on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I got your love, son. Please lower your arm, otherwise it will start to pain," Modi appealed to the child, who was held up by a man, apparently his father, as the crowd cheered.

 

While acknowledging the child's gesture Modi, repeatedly told him that his arm will start aching if he continues to wave at him.

Modi was addressing the Jan Jatiya Mahasabha in Jhabua district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of Rs 7,550 crore development projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Prime Minister Has Become High Priest Of Hinduism'
'Prime Minister Has Become High Priest Of Hinduism'
EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success
EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success
EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: What Makes Modi DIFFERENT
EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: What Makes Modi DIFFERENT
Pak poll: Imran wins most seats but Army backs Sharif
Pak poll: Imran wins most seats but Army backs Sharif
U19 PHOTOS: Australia's 253 set stage for finale
U19 PHOTOS: Australia's 253 set stage for finale
Mamata Banerjee still part of INDIA: Sachin Pilot
Mamata Banerjee still part of INDIA: Sachin Pilot
Tejaswin dominates Belgium meet with 2.23m leap
Tejaswin dominates Belgium meet with 2.23m leap
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How PM Modi Became Saint Modi

How PM Modi Became Saint Modi

Is Modi Nervous About 2024 Result?

Is Modi Nervous About 2024 Result?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances