Why Modi asked a child to stop waving at him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pleaded with a child at a tribal rally to stop waving at him so that his arm doesn't ache.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda during the 'Jan Jatiya Mahasabha', in Jhabua on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I got your love, son. Please lower your arm, otherwise it will start to pain," Modi appealed to the child, who was held up by a man, apparently his father, as the crowd cheered.

While acknowledging the child's gesture Modi, repeatedly told him that his arm will start aching if he continues to wave at him.

Modi was addressing the Jan Jatiya Mahasabha in Jhabua district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of Rs 7,550 crore development projects in Madhya Pradesh.