News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why is there no deputy speaker in LS and some states, SC asks govt

Why is there no deputy speaker in LS and some states, SC asks govt

Source: PTI
February 13, 2023 21:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on a PIL that questioned the non-election of deputy speaker in Lok Sabha and several state assemblies, and observed that the issue is "very important".

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani in dealing with the PIL filed by Shariq Ahmed, an advocate, who referred to the assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

The bench, also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, took note of the submissions of senior lawyer Vibha Datta Makhija that Article 93 of the Constitution provides for election of speaker and deputy speaker of the house.

 

Makhija, representing the petitioner, said the Lok Sabha and the assemblies of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Manipur did not have deputy speakers at present.

"This is a very important issue. Let the attorney general for India assist us in this matter," the bench said and fixed the PIL for hearing after two weeks.

Article 93, which deals with the speaker and deputy speaker of the House of the People, reads: "The House of the People shall, as soon as may be, choose two members of the House to be respectively speaker and deputy speaker thereof and, so often as the office of speaker or deputy speaker becomes vacant, the House shall choose another member to be speaker or deputy speaker, as the case may be."

The post of deputy speaker, which according to convention usually goes to the main opposition party, is vacant in Lok Sabha since June 23, 2019.

The bench said it would like to hear the top law officer first on the PIL which has  made secretary general of the Lok Sabha and principal secretaries or secretaries to the state legislative assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan as parties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV merged into Sansad TV
Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV merged into Sansad TV
RS MPs sing, play guitar at colleagues' farewell
RS MPs sing, play guitar at colleagues' farewell
Have you seen our MPs this way?
Have you seen our MPs this way?
WPL: Smriti costliest at Rs 3.40 Cr; Harman gets half
WPL: Smriti costliest at Rs 3.40 Cr; Harman gets half
Prabhakaran is alive: Tamil leader; No way: Colombo
Prabhakaran is alive: Tamil leader; No way: Colombo
SC nixes plea on J-K panel to redraw constituencies
SC nixes plea on J-K panel to redraw constituencies
Case against Setalvad sent to sessions court for trial
Case against Setalvad sent to sessions court for trial
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why we need a Deputy Chairman and Deputy Speaker

Why we need a Deputy Chairman and Deputy Speaker

No Question Hour: What is Modi afraid of?

No Question Hour: What is Modi afraid of?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances