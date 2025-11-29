Why Is Prashant Kishor Asking For Rs 1,000?

'I will donate 90% of whatever I will earn from now on to continue the movement for a change in Bihar.'

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor addresses a media conference in Patna, November 18, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has fixed a Rs 1,000 donation to his party, a pre-condition if any one want to meet him from now on.

"I will only meet people who donate Rs 1,000 to Jan Suraaj," PK said recently. This donation is part of his campaign to mobilise funds for Jan Suraaj.

After ending a 24 hour silent fast at the Gandhi Ashram in Bihar's East Champaran district, PK said he would donate all his assets -- except a flat in New Delhi -- to the party.

"I have decided to donate all my assets that I earned in the last 20 years to Jan Suraaj," PK said. "I will donate 90% of whatever I will earn from now on to continue the movement for a change in Bihar."

After Jan Suraaj failed to win a single seat in the Bihar assembly polls, PK said his party would begin a fresh campaign from January 15, 2026.

Jan Suraaj contested 238 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats and got 3.34% of the votes share.

