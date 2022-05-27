Why Is Lalu In The Bihar Assembly?

Please click on the images for glimpses of the old warhorse in his old hunting ground.
IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who returned to Patna on Thursday, with his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav at the Bihar assembly premises in Patna on Friday, May 27, 2022. Photographs: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Lalu and his sons were there for the filing of nominations by RJD candidates Dr Misa Bharti -- Lalu's eldest child -- (in the forefront) and Dr Faiyaz Ahmad for the Rajya Sabha election. Photographs: ANI Photo
