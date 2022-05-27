News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Is Lalu In The Bihar Assembly?

Why Is Lalu In The Bihar Assembly?

By Rediff News Bureau
May 27, 2022 18:38 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the old warhorse in his old hunting ground.

 

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who returned to Patna on Thursday, with his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav at the Bihar assembly premises in Patna on Friday, May 27, 2022. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Lalu and his sons were there for the filing of nominations by RJD candidates Dr Misa Bharti -- Lalu's eldest child -- (in the forefront) and Dr Faiyaz Ahmad for the Rajya Sabha election. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
