Rediff.com  » News » Guess Who Came To Dinner At The Yadavs

Guess Who Came To Dinner At The Yadavs

By Rediff News Bureau
April 23, 2022 13:27 IST
After he parted ways with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and dismantled the Mahagathbandhan that had won the 2015 assembly election in Bihar, Nitish Kumar has kept away from the Iftar party that RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's family hosts in Patna every year.

The chief minister's presence at the RJD Iftar at Lalu's home on Friday instantly sparked speculation about Nitish getting closer to the RJD after reports circulated of his ally the Bharatiya Janata Party wanting to replace the Janata Dal-United supremo as CM with one of its own.

Please click on the images for tell-tale signs of what is cooking politically in Patna.

IMAGE: Tejaswi Yadav, leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, welcomes the chief minister to the Iftar.
His father Lalu Yadav, who secured bail in a fodder scam case on Friday, is currently in custody in Jharkhand.
All photographs: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tejashwi and Nitish Kumar have sniped at each other in the assembly, but on Friday, the bon homie was apparent.
Wonder if Tejashwi introduced his bride of four months Rajeshwari Yadav -- the former Rachel Godinho -- to Nitish babu.

 

 

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, also an MLA, and his eldest sister Dr Misa Bharti.

 

 

IMAGE: On the left is Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Bihar's industries minister, on the right is former chief minister Rabri Devi.
The expressions on the faces of everyone in this photograph is a treat to watch, especially Nitish Kumar's security person.
Is the gent looking longingly at the food on the table?

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
