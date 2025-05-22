HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Why Is Karnataka Sending Elephants To AP?

Why Is Karnataka Sending Elephants To AP?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 22, 2025 13:14 IST

x

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan received four Kumki elephants from Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. Two more elephants will be sent next month.

The transfer is part of an MoU signed between the two states on September 27 last year for eight Kumki elephants.

Kumki elephants, specially trained to manage wild herds, will be deployed in regions where rogue elephants invade farmlands and threaten human safety.

Pawan Kalyan thanked the Karnataka government for its support and said Andhra Pradesh is also learning from Karnataka's experience in wildlife conflict mitigation.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar shower flowers on a Kumki elephant during an event organised to transfer 6 Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru, May 21, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kumki elephants being transferred from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: Siddaramaiah, DKS and Pawan Kalyan at the event organised to transfer 6 Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh.

 

IMAGE: Siddaramaiah and Pawan Kalyan at the event, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Elephant Who's A TV & SM Star
The Elephant Who's A TV & SM Star
The trunk call: The photographer who 'speaks' with elephants!
The trunk call: The photographer who 'speaks' with elephants!
Why we shouldn't ban elephants in Kerala temples
Why we shouldn't ban elephants in Kerala temples
PHOTOS: When elephants turned bulldozers
PHOTOS: When elephants turned bulldozers
The Indian Film That Won An Oscar
The Indian Film That Won An Oscar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

OnePlus Pad 3 Tablet Coming Soon

VIDEOS

Terrorists trapped as gunfight breaks out with security forces in J-K's Kishtwar0:36

Terrorists trapped as gunfight breaks out with security...

'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra's father makes U-turn3:16

'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra's father makes U-turn

Brave BSF Women Troopers lead from front in Op Sindoor, crush enemy at samba border10:08

Brave BSF Women Troopers lead from front in Op Sindoor,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD