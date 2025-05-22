Why Is Karnataka Sending Elephants To AP?

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan received four Kumki elephants from Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. Two more elephants will be sent next month.

The transfer is part of an MoU signed between the two states on September 27 last year for eight Kumki elephants.

Kumki elephants, specially trained to manage wild herds, will be deployed in regions where rogue elephants invade farmlands and threaten human safety.

Pawan Kalyan thanked the Karnataka government for its support and said Andhra Pradesh is also learning from Karnataka's experience in wildlife conflict mitigation.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar shower flowers on a Kumki elephant during an event organised to transfer 6 Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru, May 21, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kumki elephants being transferred from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Siddaramaiah, DKS and Pawan Kalyan at the event organised to transfer 6 Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: Siddaramaiah and Pawan Kalyan at the event, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff