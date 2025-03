South Africa-born Elon Musk held a rally in support of a conservative US state supreme court candidate in Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 30, 2025.

Musk -- the world's richest person -- was spotted wearing a cheesehead hat, a foam wedge resembling cheese that is commonly worn by Green Bay Packers fans.

This hat is especially popular among Wisconsin sports enthusiasts, particularly Packers supporters.

IMAGE: Musk wears a cheese hat at the rally, here and below. All photographs: Vincent Alban/Reuters

IMAGE: Musk throws an autographed cheese hat.

IMAGE: Musk waves to supporters.

IMAGE: Musk speaks during the rally.

IMAGE: Musk reacts during the rally.

