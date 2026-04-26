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Why govt cannot disclose Russian oil import data

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 17:13 IST

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The Commission observed that disclosure of the requested data 'would prejudicially affect the strategic and economic interest of the State and also affect the relations with foreign states,' adding that the information is linked to geopolitical relations.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Data on Russian oil imports to India is exempt from disclosure under the RTI Act due to its commercial and confidential nature.
  • The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell denied an RTI request for company-wise details of crude oil imported from Russia.
  • The Central Information Commission upheld the decision, citing strategic and economic interests of the country and potential impact on foreign relations.
  • The CIC directed the PPAC to improve suo motu disclosures under Section 4(1)(b) of the RTI Act, 2005.

Data on oil imports from Russia to India cannot be provided as it is exempted under the RTI Act due to its "commercial and confidential" nature, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) under the oil ministry, with the Central Information Commission too backing it, citing strategic and economic interests of the country.

The case relates to an RTI plea seeking details of crude oil imported from Russia to India between June 2022 and June 2025, including a company-wise breakup for firms such as IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, ONGC Videsh, Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy.

 

The Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) had denied the information, stating: "The information pertaining to country-wise and company-wise details of crude oil import is of commercial and confidential nature and is exempted from disclosure under section 8(1) (d&e) of the RTI Act 2005. However, the total quantity and value of crude oil import (both current and historical) can be downloaded from the PPAC website."

The First Appellate Authority upheld this reply.

During the hearing recently, the appellant argued that the information was not provided and said he wanted to understand how India is functioning in the sector.

In its interim decision, the Commission observed that disclosure of the requested data "would prejudicially affect the strategic and economic interest of the State and also affect the relations with foreign states," adding that the information is linked to geopolitical relations.

It held the exemption valid under Sections 8(1)(a) and 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act, and said no further relief was warranted.

The Commission also issued a show-cause notice to the official concerned of the PPAC, which functions under the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, for being absent from the hearing despite receiving prior notice, asking why a penalty under Section 20(1) of the RTI Act should not be imposed.

The Commission added that "the respondent's website with respect to the Right to Information tab does not have any information," and directed the authority "to ensure compliance with Section 4 of the RTI Act, 2005."

Invoking its powers under Section 25(5) of the RTI Act, the Commission also recommended that the public authority improve suo motu disclosures under Section 4(1)(b).

These include publishing details of its organisation, functions and duties; powers and duties of officers and employees; categories of documents held; a directory of officers and employees; and the monthly remuneration received by each officer and employee, including the system of compensation as per regulations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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