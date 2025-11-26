HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Do So Many People Die In Custody?

Why Do So Many People Die In Custody?

By Jayant Pankaj
November 26, 2025 12:10 IST

Custodial deaths are a serious and long-lasting problem in India, with over 28,000 people dying in custody since 2009.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

On November 6, three Railway Police Force personnel were booked for alleged murder after a Dalit man died in custody.

The case has once again drawn attention to a troubling pattern of custodial deaths across India.

Between 2009 and 2023, the National Human Rights Commission received nearly 28,258 reports of custodial deaths, underscoring the persistence of the issue despite repeated calls for reform.

In 2023-2024, UP, Punjab, and Bihar recorded the highest number of such cases.

 

On the rise

Data shows that over 90% of custodial deaths occur in judicial custody, with the remainder taking place in police custody -- raising questions about the treatment and safety of detainees even within the judicial system.

Half of the police in favour of 'tough methods'

According to The Status of Policing in India Report 2025, over half of police personnel surveyed said they supported the use of 'tough methods' when dealing with the public, revealing a worrying acceptance of coercive policing practices.

Deep-rooted prejudices within the police force

The report also highlights deep-rooted prejudices within the force.

In Gujarat, Karnataka, and Delhi, a major number of police personnel admitted believing that Dalits were 'to some extent' naturally prone to committing crime.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Jayant Pankaj
