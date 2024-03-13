News
Why did Shinde, deputies add their mothers' names on nameplate?

Why did Shinde, deputies add their mothers' names on nameplate?

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 13, 2024 17:26 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday got a new nameplate installed outside his office chamber at the state secretariat in south Mumbai, which now mentions his mother's name before that of his father.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's office chamber's new nameplate reads Eknath Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde. Photograph: Courtesy Eknath Shinde on X

His new nameplate now reads 'Eknath Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde'.

 

The change in the nameplate was done in accordance with the state cabinet's recent decision, making it mandatory for all children born on or after May 1, 2024 to include the name of their mother in all government documents, such as Aadhaar and PAN cards.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said, "The state cabinet decided to implement the historic proposal of women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare to include the mother's name in the official documents and the chief minister decided to start it by implementing it himself."

Just like one's father, his or her mother plays an important role in the upbringing of the child and the government feels that she should be given her due recognition, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar also got their office name plates changed as a symbolic gesture, mentioning their mothers' names.

Fadnavis' nameplate now reads, 'Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis', while Pawar's reads 'Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar'.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
