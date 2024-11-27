Why Did Hemant Soren Meet Modi?

Jharkhand's caretaker Chief Minister Hemant Soren traveled to New Delhi on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to invite Prime Minister Narendra D Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Gandhis, and Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to his swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, November 28.

IMAGE: Soren calls on Prime Minister Modi. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Is Soren discussing cooperative federalism with Modi?

IMAGE: Soren and his wife and MLA-elect Kalpana Soren met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

IMAGE: Soren with Kharge, whose Congress party is a member of the winning INDIA bloc in Jharkhand.

IMAGE: Kalpana and Hemant Soren meet Sunita and Arvind Kejriwal.

IMAGE: Arvind and Hemant hug while Sunita and Kalpana do likewise in the background. Both Soren and Kejriwal were imprisoned about the same time earlier this year.

IMAGE: Hemant says it with flowers for Arvind.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com