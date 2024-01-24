News
Can't imagine INDIA without Mamata: Cong

Can't imagine INDIA without Mamata: Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 24, 2024 15:11 IST
The Congress on Wednesday said no one can imagine the existence of the opposition INDIA bloc without West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at North Salmara in Assam as part of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

In a major setback to the opposition INDIA bloc, Banerjee announced that her party has decided to go alone in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I had given them (Congress) a proposal (on seat sharing) but they refused it at the outset. Our party has now decided to go alone in Bengal," Banerjee said amid the seat-sharing tussle between the Congress and the TMC.

The CM also asserted that she has not spoken to anyone in the Congress on the seat-sharing issue.

 

Addressing a press conference at North Salmara in Assam as part of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress is an "important pillar" of the opposition alliance.

"No one can imagine the INDIA alliance without Mamata ji. The INDIA bloc will fight the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and all (partners) will participate," he said.

"Banerjee said that defeating BJP in the Lok Sabha polls is the prime responsibility of all of us," Ramesh added.

According to sources, the TMC's offer of two seats to the grand old party based on its 2019 Lok Sabha election performance, triggered tension among them, as the arrangement was deemed insufficient.

The Communist Party of India Marxist-led Left Front, the Congress, and the TMC are part of the 28-party INDIA bloc.

The TMC boss also said the party will have no relationship with the Congress in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
