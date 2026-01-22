HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Why BJP, AIMIM, Cong came together in Amravati

Why BJP, AIMIM, Cong came together in Amravati

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2026 22:51 IST

x

Despite their top leaders frowning upon such practices, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Congress came together in the Achalpur Municipal Council in Maharashtra's Amravati district to ensure unopposed election of various committee chairpersons.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

This development comes days after the BJP forged partnerships with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and the Congress in Akot and Ambernath local bodies, respectively.

In the last month's local body elections in Achalpur, the Congress won 15 of the 41 seats, followed by the BJP's 9 seats, the AIMIM (3), the Independents (10), the Prahar Janshakti Party (2) and the Nationalist Congress Party (2).

 

Following the alignment, an AIMIM councillor was elected unopposed as the chairperson of the education and sports committee.

Similarly, a Congress member became the chairman of the water supply committee, while a BJP councillor was elected as the head of the women and child welfare committee.

Achalpur BJP MLA Pravin Tayade told the media that he had not been taken into confidence when this arrangement was finalised. The legislator said he was only given the election responsibility for ward number 1 during the local body polls.

"I'm an MLA with a Hindutva ideology, and our party also follows Hindutva ideology. So, I can never do such a thing. However, whatever decision our party seniors take in this matter, we will accept it," he said in response to a question about the understanding between the BJP and the AIMIM.

After the local body polls in the state last month, the BJP had stitched a partnership with the AIMIM in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district, but it was scrapped following a rebuke by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the Ambernath Municipal Council, the BJP and Congress joined hands to keep the Shiv Sena at bay. The move prompted the Congress to suspend all its 12 councillors, but they soon joined the BJP.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha BJP chief's remark backfires, Cong sweeps Latur
Maha BJP chief's remark backfires, Cong sweeps Latur
Maha civic results may trigger MVA churn as Cong pulls ahead
Maha civic results may trigger MVA churn as Cong pulls ahead
Maha civic polls: 65 elected unopposed, BJP leads with 43
Maha civic polls: 65 elected unopposed, BJP leads with 43
BJP defeats united NCP in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad
BJP defeats united NCP in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad
Cong, BJP both stake claim to Chandrapur mayor's post
Cong, BJP both stake claim to Chandrapur mayor's post

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Watch: Rosy Starlings beautify Thoothukudi skies0:29

Watch: Rosy Starlings beautify Thoothukudi skies

HM Amit Shah inaugurates Patanjali Critical Care & Emergency hospital in Haridwar1:13

HM Amit Shah inaugurates Patanjali Critical Care &...

Trump unveils 'Board of Peace' in Davos5:57

Trump unveils 'Board of Peace' in Davos

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO