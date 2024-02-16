News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why Ayodhya's Ram temple to be shut for 1 hr every day

Why Ayodhya's Ram temple to be shut for 1 hr every day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 16, 2024 16:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ayodhya's Ram temple will remain closed for an hour in the afternoon every day from Friday onwards, the chief priest of the Ram temple said.

Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

Considering the flood of devotees to the temple following the consecration ceremony, the temple trust has increased the time of 'darshan' from 6 am to 10 pm.

Since January 23, the deity was woken up at 4 am for morning rituals. It takes around two hours before devotees are allowed to have 'darshan' and it continues till 10 pm.

 

"Shri Ram Lalla is a five-year-old child and he cannot take the stress of staying awake for such long hours. So to give some rest to the child deity, the trust has decided that the doors of the temple will remain closed from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, so that the deity may take rest," Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest, told PTI.

Before the consecration ceremony, the timing of 'darshan' was from 7 am to 6 pm, including a two-hour afternoon break from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ram Temple: Modi Seals His Legacy
Ram Temple: Modi Seals His Legacy
Unveiling Of Temple Is Well Timed...
Unveiling Of Temple Is Well Timed...
This Is For Shri Ram!
This Is For Shri Ram!
Why Kishan skipped Ranji Trophy despite BCCI diktak
Why Kishan skipped Ranji Trophy despite BCCI diktak
Sensex surges 376 points; auto, IT shares advance
Sensex surges 376 points; auto, IT shares advance
Sandeshkhali: NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal
Sandeshkhali: NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal
The key to retaining the WPL title is...: Harmanpreet
The key to retaining the WPL title is...: Harmanpreet
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya

A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya

'Ram Mandir Is With 2024 Election In Mind'

'Ram Mandir Is With 2024 Election In Mind'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances