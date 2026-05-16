Why Army chief wants to open a cafe

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reveals plans to open 'Ahista Zindagi', a unique cafe concept designed to offer a tranquil space for reflection and meaningful conversations in the heart of Madhya Pradesh.

IMAGE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi. Photograph: @adgpi/ANI Photo

Key Points Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi plans to open 'Ahista Zindagi', a cafe in Madhya Pradesh, as a retreat for reflection.

The cafe aims to foster conversations and exchange of ideas for a more fulfilling life.

Gen Dwivedi encourages youths to prioritise physical activities and develop leadership qualities.

He emphasises the importance of mentoring serving personnel and civilian members.

The Army chief aims to contribute to stem the migration of tribal community members from their villages.

In a candid interaction with a group of youths New Delhi, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday not only offered leadership lessons to them, but also shared a personal dream -- to open a cafe named 'Ahista Zindagi', which will serve as a retreat for the senses in a fast-paced life.

The general officer said this cafe, which he has planned to set up in his native state of Madhya Pradesh, will aim to serve as a focal point for countless conversations over a cup of coffee, a meeting point of ideas envisioned and exchanged, all towards achieving a more fulfilling life for people.

Army Chief's Vision for Youth and Leadership

Gen Dwivedi, during the session held as part of 'Sena Samwad' hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, engaged in a fireside chat with a moderator and then interacted with a group of students drawn from various schools in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

The Army chief urged the youths to stay fit, work hard, develop leadership qualities, and choose physical activities over watching 'reels' on social media, as a way of relaxing, and to inculcate a sense of discipline, at a time when the world is being shaped by rapidly changing technologies.

The top officer of the Army was born in 1964, and during his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments. In June 2024, he was appointed as the chief of the army staff.

Paying Back to Society: Mentoring and Community Support

During the fireside chat, he was asked about his future plans beyond his role in the military uniform.

"I think maybe at the level of colonel only, I realised that it is time to pay back to society, which has catapulted you to such a height. Because it is time for you to say thanks, appreciate, for whatever you have been able to gain during these times," the Army chief said.

Gen Dwivedi also underscored that for military leaders like him, it is time to mentor the serving personnel, and also civilian members.

"You have a lot of stories, experiences, lessons, but the only thing is, be watchful," he said, while cautioning about members of the younger generation displaying a shortened attention span and less patience.

'Ahista Zindagi': A Cafe for Reflection and Connection

The Army chief also said he plans to contribute to stem the migration of tribal community members out of their villages in his home state.

"I'm also planning to open a cafe, called 'Ahis.ta Zindagi'. Because today, everybody is moving so fast that you're getting burnt up. You do not take time to stop, decide, make choices. And thereafter move on to those selective choices only," Gen Dwivedi shared.

He said the cafe would be a place where people could relax over a cup of coffee, and there would be a "free consultation" service.

"And, the aim is that we have a good library, where people can come and read too, interact with each other. When you are with a team, you'll always find a solution system," the Army chief said.

He cautioned that when people start functioning in isolation and only rely on internet-based resources, then they may not be able to get the realisation as to what they are looking for.

It is learnt that the cafe is being planned to be set up in Bhopal.

Gen Dwivedi is an alumnus of the Sainik School, Rewa, in Madhya Pradesh. He was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984.