What's Army Chief Doing In Longewala?

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Longewala in Rajasthan's forward areas and praised troops for their exemplary role in the success of Operation Sindoor.

He reviewed the joint operations carried out by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Border Security Force in response to Pakistani drone and military attacks that followed India's retaliatory strike on May 7 for the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

The joint actions ensured a swift and coordinated response across the western front, from Jaisalmer to Kutch with rapid deployment of surveillance and air defence systems.

These efforts blunted enemy intent, neutralised threats, and set a 'new normal' in operational dominance.

During his interaction with soldiers from the Konark Corps, General Dwivedi commended their valour, commitment, and successful neutralisation of enemy drones, reaffirming the army's readiness to meet future challenges and protect national sovereignty.

