Rediff.com  » News » Why Are The Generals At LoC?

Why Are The Generals At LoC?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 12, 2022 11:17 IST
Army commanders visited the Kashmir Valley to review the security situation at the Line of Control on Monday.
Please click on the images for glimpses of the generals at the LOC.

IMAGE: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, accompanied by General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, arrive at a forward post at the LoC.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi reviews the security situation with his officers.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi, men and officers in a 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai!' moment.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi, General Pandey -- who moves to the Army War College in Mhow as its commandant in June; he will be succeeded at the Chinar Corps by Lieutenant General A D S Aujla, a counter insurgency operations expert -- and the officers at the LoC pose for a photograph before the Northern Army commander heads back to his Udhampur HQ.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
