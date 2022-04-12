Why Are The Generals At LoC?

Army commanders visited the Kashmir Valley to review the security situation at the Line of Control on Monday.
IMAGE: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, accompanied by General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, arrive at a forward post at the LoC.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: General Dwivedi reviews the security situation with his officers.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: General Dwivedi, men and officers in a 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai!' moment.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: General Dwivedi, General Pandey -- who moves to the Army War College in Mhow as its commandant in June; he will be succeeded at the Chinar Corps by Lieutenant General A D S Aujla, a counter insurgency operations expert -- and the officers at the LoC pose for a photograph before the Northern Army commander heads back to his Udhampur HQ.
Photograph: ANI Photo
