Rediff.com  » News » Why Are Students Dancing At Mumbai Central?

Why Are Students Dancing At Mumbai Central?

By Rediff News Bureau
September 23, 2022 13:42 IST
YOUNITY, a flash mob tribute to the cultural diversity of India, was conducted by the Rotaract Club of Mumbai's H R College at the Mumbai Central railway station on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

 

IMAGE: College students perform during the flash mob. All photographs: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Around 250 college students danced to the tune of various songs depicting different cultures of India and to show how we all stand united despite our diversity.

 

IMAGE: The songs played included Rang De Basanti from the film of the same name, sung by Daler Mehndi with music by A R Rahman, and Appadi Podu from the movie Ghilli sung by KK and Anuradha Sriram.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
