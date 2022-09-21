Why Are Iranians Protesting?

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died after being detained by Iran's morality police.

Mahsa was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was detained by the police unit that enforces the strict dress code obligatory for Iranian women.

Her death in police custody has resulted in protests in several parts of Iran against the morality police.

The protests are the most severe in the Islamic republic after the 2019 upsurge in which an estimated 1,500 Iranians are said to have died in clashes with the security forces.

IMAGE: A police motorcycle burns during the protest. All Photographs: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: Protestors set fire to a police motorcycle.

IMAGE: A man gestures during the protest.

IMAGE: Police arrive to disperse the demonstrators.

IMAGE: Since 1979's Islamic revolution in Iran, headscarves are compulsory for women and the morality police enforces the strict dress code.

IMAGE: A man views a newspaper with a front page photograph of Mahsa Amini.

