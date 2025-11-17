HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why actor Neetu Chandra was removed as Bihar election icon

Source: PTI
November 17, 2025 09:36 IST

The Election Commission on Sunday removed actress Neetu Chandra as the icon of the systematic voters' education and electoral participation (SVEEP) in Bihar for expressing views in favour of political parties during the recently-concluded assembly polls.

IMAGE: Actress Neetu Chandra has appeared in several Bollywood movies, such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Garam Masala. Photograph: @nituchandra/X

Chandra was named the icon to increase voter awareness ahead of the assembly polls.

"Complaints were received that during the electoral process, you expressed your views in favour of some political parties, which is against the undertaking given by you at the time of appointing you as Bihar SVEEP icon," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Prashanth Kumar Ch said in a letter to the actress.

 

"In your undertaking, you had mentioned that you have no political affiliation with any political party. You had also mentioned that you would not associate yourself with any political party or candidate during the election. You are removed from the role of SVEEP icon with immediate effect," he added.

Chandra, a native of Patna, appeared in several Bollywood movies such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Garam Masala.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
