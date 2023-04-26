News
Rediff.com  » News » Leave same sex marriage issue to Parliament, govt tells SC again

Leave same sex marriage issue to Parliament, govt tells SC again

Source: PTI
April 26, 2023 14:59 IST
The Centre on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same sex marriages to Parliament.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the apex court is dealing with a "very complex subject", which has a "profound social impact".

 

"The real question is, who would take a call on what constitutes marriage and between whom," Mehta said on the fifth day of hearing. 

He told the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that there would be ramifications on several other statutes which would need a debate in the society and also in various state legislatures.

Hearing in the matter is underway.

Source: PTI
 
People moving away from notion of boy child: SC
We may be redefining very idea of marriage, says SC
SC urges time limit in arguing same-sex marriage case
As Maha tieup looks shaky, Congress says it has plan B
Mithun, Son Had A 'Strange Relationship'
AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected Delhi mayor unanimously
GST authorities quiz auto dealers on fake invoicing
Same-sex marriage: How far can courts go, asks SC

Hope to see rainbow marriages: Parents of LGBTQIA++

