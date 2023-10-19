News
Rediff.com  » News » Who Is Rajnath Shaking Hands With?

Who Is Rajnath Shaking Hands With?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 19, 2023 13:55 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the Indian Army's senior-most generals before he addressed the Army Commanders' Conference at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

 

IMAGE: That's Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, the Indian Army's vice chief, Rajnath Singh is shaking hands with.
Next to General Kumar are Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, the Eastern Army commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the Northern Army commander, and Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal, GOC, Army Training Command.
To the raksha mantri's right is General Manoj C Pande, chief of the army staff. All photographs: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: About to shake hands with the defence minister is Lieutenant General B S Raju, the South West Army commander while Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, the Southern Army commander, awaits his turn to greet the RM.

 

IMAGE: Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, the Central Army commander, greets the RM as Lieutenant General Johnson P Mathew, the chief of Integrated Defence Staff, waits to meet the minister.

 

IMAGE: General Pande leads the RM to the conference room at the Manekshaw Centre where Singh addressed the army commanders. Behind the COAS is Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the Western Army commander. General Mathew is to General Katiyar's right.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
