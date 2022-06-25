News
Who is footing hotel bills in Guwahati, Surat and chartered flights, asks NCP

Who is footing hotel bills in Guwahati, Surat and chartered flights, asks NCP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: June 25, 2022 13:25 IST
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by a rebellion by a large section of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are currently camping in Assam, the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday sought to know who was paying the bills of hotels in Guwahati and Surat.

IMAGE: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and the MLAs supporting him holding a meeting at the Radisson Blu Hotel, in Guwahati, June 23, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Sharad Pawar-led party, which shares power with Sena and Congress in the state, also asked the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate to find out the source of "black money" involved.

NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase asked, "Who is paying the bills of hotels in Surat and Guwahati as well as the chartered flight? Is it true that the horsetrading rate is Rs 50 crore?"

 

"If ED and IT get activated, the source of the black money will be exposed," he added.

Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

Before a hotel in Guwahati became the base of the rebel MLAs, Shinde and several other legislators had also stayed at a hotel in Surat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'

'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'

Number of MLAs in Shinde camp likely to cross 50

Number of MLAs in Shinde camp likely to cross 50

