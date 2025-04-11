HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Where to take Tahawwur Rana for probe will be decided by...: Fadnavis

Where to take Tahawwur Rana for probe will be decided by...: Fadnavis

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read
April 11, 2025 14:50 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the National Investigation Agency and the Union home ministry will decide where 26/11 terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana will be taken for probe.

IMAGE: 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana being taken to be produced at the Patiala House court in New Delhi, April 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo/NIA

He was responding to the question whether Rana, extradited from the US, will be brought to Mumbai.

 

"Mumbai police will extend all cooperation to the NIA, and if we need any update on the probe, we will seek it from NIA. The NIA will decide where to take him," Fadnavis said at a press conference in Mumbai.

He wanted to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Mumbai citizens who lost their kin in the November 2008 attack for bringing Rana to India to face the country's justice system, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
